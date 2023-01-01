We Ship Worldwide - Click Here for Details

Architecture in Music explores the spaces inside some of the world's finest musical instruments.

Photographed using exotic probe lenses and specialist processing techniques these instrumental interiors appear as vast concert halls or contemporary architecture.

Each shot is comprised of dozens to hundreds of individual images, carefully blended to give the illusion of space.

Lockey Hill Cello Circa 1780

The Exquisite Architecture of Steinway, part 8

Hopf Violin Circa 1880, Part 2

Fazioli Grand Piano Part 1

'Siete Lunas' guitar by Roberto Hernandez

Yanagisawa 1980s Saxophone, Part 2

Charles Theress Double Bass Circa 1860

The Exquisite Architecture of Steinway, Part 7.

Hopf Violin circa 1880, part 1

The Exquisite Architecture of Steinway, Part 4

Meinl Conga Drum

The Exquisite Architecture of Steinway, Part 6.

14k Burkart Elite Rose Gold Flute

1940s Selmer Balanced Action Saxophone

Taylor GS Mini Guitar

Fazioli Grand Piano Part 2

Australian Didgeridoo

The Cello Once Hit By a Train

2021 Selmer Saxophone

The Exquisite Architecture of Steinway, Part 1

The Exquisite Architecture of Steinway, Part 2

1980s Yanagisawa T4 Saxophone

1995 Low C Prestige Bass Clarinet Part 1

Fazioli Grand Piano Part 3

1995 Low C Prestige Bass Clarinet Part 2

Kawai Grand Piano Millenium III Action

The Exquisite Architecture of Steinway, Part 3

CG Conn C-Melody Saxophone

Fazioli Grand Piano Part 4

Buffet B-flat Clarinet

Fine Wooden Flute

Inside an Acoustic Guitar, Part 1

The Exquisite Architecture of Steinway, Part 5.

Inside an Acoustic Guitar, Part 2

